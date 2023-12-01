Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Copa worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE CPA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.72. 18,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,205. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

