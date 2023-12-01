Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $2.47 Million in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,507,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000.

Shares of NeoGames stock remained flat at $27.88 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

