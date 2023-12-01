Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.97. The company had a trading volume of 206,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,673. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $131.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

