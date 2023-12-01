Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Match Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 476,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

