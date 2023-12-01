Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1,163.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,160,000 after purchasing an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 174,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

