Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,511 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PNM Resources worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 247.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 735,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after buying an additional 524,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 75,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 20.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 45,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 516.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

PNM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,421. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

