Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Roth Ch Acquisition V worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCL. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 409.6% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,148,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 923,060 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at about $5,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 51.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 391,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 132,335 shares in the last quarter. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

ROCL remained flat at $10.60 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,838. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

