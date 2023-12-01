Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,695 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Marqeta worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $137,389,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.33. 449,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.72. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.51.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 27.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

