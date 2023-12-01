Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 76,470 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,470 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CompoSecure worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 972.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 540,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 72.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 342,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMPO shares. Compass Point cut their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,111. The firm has a market cap of $406.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

