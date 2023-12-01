Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 79.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,121,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 497,745 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 769.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 869,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 769,930 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 434.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 591,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 480,466 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 534,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAO remained flat at $11.05 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

