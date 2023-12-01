Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,757 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $37,882.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

