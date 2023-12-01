Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 336.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.96. 588,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

