Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.7 %

Lam Research stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $710.83. The company had a trading volume of 86,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,666. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $730.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $647.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

