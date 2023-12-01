Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 11,502 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kirby worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirby by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 74.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after buying an additional 763,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 29.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after buying an additional 407,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,043.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,043.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,109 shares of company stock worth $3,498,804. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.