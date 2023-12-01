Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 196,500 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,500 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Kernel Group worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 359,098 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 267.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 514,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 124,992 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRNL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 2,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

