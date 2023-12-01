Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 9,457 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Crocs Trading Down 0.9 %

Crocs stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.61. The company had a trading volume of 260,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,490. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs



Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

