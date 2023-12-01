Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 9,513 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.02. The company had a trading volume of 93,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,236. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.89. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.