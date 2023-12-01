Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,744,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,218,000 after purchasing an additional 376,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 112,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,712. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.