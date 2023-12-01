Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,346,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,456,000 after acquiring an additional 477,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 347,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 125,008 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 150,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,572,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 311,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,601. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DQ. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DQ

About Daqo New Energy

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.