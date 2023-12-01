Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 56,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,863. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.77. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $139.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

