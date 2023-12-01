Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 102,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,546. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

