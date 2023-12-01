Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of OUTFRONT Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 244.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 194.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after buying an additional 2,381,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 67.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after buying an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.49. 156,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $21.65.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -44.78%.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.