Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,096,000 after buying an additional 3,545,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after buying an additional 220,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,884,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after acquiring an additional 85,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.76. 50,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

