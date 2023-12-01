Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Slam worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Slam by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Slam by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Slam by 97.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Slam by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Price Performance

SLAM stock remained flat at $10.87 during trading on Friday. 10,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

