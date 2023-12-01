Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,586 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,156. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

