Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $209.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.86 and its 200-day moving average is $200.18. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $220.00.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.