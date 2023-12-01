Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is APG Asset Management US Inc.’s Largest Position

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,015,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 19.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.17% of Prologis worth $2,454,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 560,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,704. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

