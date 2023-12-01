Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

