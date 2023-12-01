Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 30,207 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio comprises 0.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 1.64% of TELA Bio worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio Stock Up 2.5 %

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 22,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,169. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.03. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 198.87% and a negative net margin of 82.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TELA Bio news, CFO Roberto Cuca bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,045.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Antony Koblish purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,498.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,045.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TELA Bio

About TELA Bio

(Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.