Pura Vida Investments LLC Decreases Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Pulmonx makes up approximately 1.1% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Pulmonx worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 205,821 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 310,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

