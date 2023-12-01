Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $11 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,282 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 168,418 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for 1.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of R1 RCM worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after buying an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 190.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $73,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 42.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $111,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 912,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,600. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

