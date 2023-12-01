Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its position in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,625,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,141 shares during the period. OncoCyte makes up about 0.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 165.35% of OncoCyte worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,617. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Sunday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

