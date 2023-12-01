Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,601 shares during the quarter. AVITA Medical accounts for about 1.0% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 1.69% of AVITA Medical worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCEL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

RCEL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,337. The firm has a market cap of $270.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.54. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

