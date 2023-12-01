Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Nyxoah were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth $8,177,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Nyxoah S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,191.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

