Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,336 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up 1.3% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Natera worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $33,540.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,206,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,157 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NTRA traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,657. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

