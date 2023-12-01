Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stake in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the quarter. Sonendo makes up approximately 0.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 8.87% of Sonendo worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sonendo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 366,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SONX traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,860. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Sonendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 137.14%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonendo from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sonendo from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sonendo from $1.00 to $0.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SONX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonendo news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,174.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sonendo

(Free Report)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.