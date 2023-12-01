Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.99. 60,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

