Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $872,000 in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 57.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,787,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,749,000 after buying an additional 1,739,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,703,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 477,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.63. 72,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,086. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.94 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

