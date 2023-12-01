Pura Vida Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,664 shares during the quarter. Apyx Medical accounts for 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 2.86% of Apyx Medical worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APYX. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 27,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.