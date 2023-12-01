Pura Vida Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,607 shares during the period. Olink Holding AB (publ) accounts for 0.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 262.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 874.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,000. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -185.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.62 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

