Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Abcam makes up 0.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Abcam at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Abcam Stock Up 0.0 %
ABCM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.98. 3,624,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,147. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.
Abcam Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
