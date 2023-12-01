Pura Vida Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,480 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 256.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 35.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 602.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 68,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVH

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.