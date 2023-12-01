Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 144,211 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,211 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger makes up approximately 0.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 1.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Schrödinger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. 120,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,005. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

