Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 238,769 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,769 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 112,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 117.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.