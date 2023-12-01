Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 583,730 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,730 shares during the quarter. Lyra Therapeutics comprises 0.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 4.44% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

LYRA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.13.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.41% and a negative net margin of 4,340.06%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harlan Waksal purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,419.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

