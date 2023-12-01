Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $5 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Guardant Health accounts for about 0.7% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Guardant Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GH stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.96. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $54.15.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.