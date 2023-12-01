Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 360,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Akoya Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 193,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 44,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 20.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKYA. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Akoya Biosciences news, COO Frederic Pla bought 20,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.23. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. Research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

