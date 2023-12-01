Pura Vida Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,722 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for 2.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,335,000 after buying an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,516. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.49.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.