Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after buying an additional 663,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

