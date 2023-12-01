PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39-2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

PVH Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of PVH opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Quarry LP grew its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

